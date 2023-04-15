A recent Redcar and Cleveland Council report on children described as vulnerable to exploitation drew a link with drugs and the fact bikes were often stolen, being ridden without appropriate authority and without helmets.

It said work was being carried out with community safety and neighbourhood policing teams to address the risks of harm to children and communities.

Councillor Carrie Richardson, who represents the Newcomen ward in Redcar and is a member of the Cleveland police and crime panel, said: “I am not aware if the bike crime we see is linked to drugs and other offending, but we absolutely have had an increase in youths on illegal bikes and it seems the police lack the resources to properly tackle this.

A councillor raised concerns about youths drug dealing and using motorbikes

“The streets are like the wild west. The no chase policy obviously doesn’t work and what we need to see is resources and investment in our police force to strengthen it.”

In November, Cleveland Police Chief Constable Mark Webster was grilled by members of the area’s police and crime panel over the force’s approach to bikes tearing around estates, which are frequently a cause of complaint from residents.

Mr Webster said “we cannot have a speed race up and down streets” when asked about police tactics and the potential pursuit of riders, but confirmed the force was looking to “bolster” its proactive capability in terms of seizing stolen bikes and cracking down on those being used illegally.

Drones have also been put to use in some instances to help catch riders.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service put the concern about young people potentially being coerced into drug dealing and committing other offences while using bikes to Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

Mr Turner said the area had a problem with ‘county lines’ drug dealing, where drugs are transported from one area to another, as well as child exploitation, and it was something the force and its partners were working hard to address.

Coun Richardson said: “A lot of these youths are young and you wonder where the bikes are coming from, or who is stealing them for them. They do wheelies and cover people’s windows in mud and drive along pavements really fast so we’ve had to put in chicanes in.

“They risk injuring themselves and without helmets if they crash the risk of head injury is terrible. It has definitely got worse in the last few years and will get worse when we get into summer with the light nights, we’ll have bikes whizzing round at all hours.”

Mr Turner’s office has provided £24,000 in funding towards a seven-month pilot programme, ‘Back on Track’, which aims to educate youngsters on the dangers of problem biking and the potential fatal consequences.

The first young people to complete the course were awarded certificates at a ceremony at Archways Academy, Eston. Those taking part are taught about the law and bikes and encouraged to take a positive interest in mechanics. They also receive first aid training so they can assist if they witness an accident and learn about fire safety.

Up to 80 young people from Redcar and Cleveland will be selected by their schools to take part in the pilot, which runs until July. As part of the scheme, young people also have the chance to design their own helmet and take part in a karting track day. Shockingly, all the participants on the first course knew a young person, who lost their life in a collision riding off-road bikes in the pilot area.

Mr Turner said: “By speaking to residents regularly, I recognise the disruptive impact nuisance motorbike riding has on communities across the Cleveland area. This scheme will allow staff from various agencies to have a positive influence on young people, helping foster positive interests in bikes and mechanics, whilst warning about the dangers.

“Alongside effective enforcement by Cleveland Police, it’s important we get the educational message right to help prevent young people becoming anti-social riders in the first place.”

Early intervention coordinator Graeme Small, of Cleveland Police’s neighbourhood partnership and policing unit, said: “By learning about the legal consequences of riding these bikes, and also the risk of seriously hurting or even killing themselves or someone else, we hope that youngsters can see the realistic outcomes of riding dangerously, antisocially and illegally.