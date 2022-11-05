'Consequence cards' to be handed out in Yorkshire ahead of Bonfire Night in light of attacks on fire crews

Youth workers will hand out the cards in areas where there are high levels of attacks on emergency workers.

The initiative has been welcomed by fire chiefs at West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS), who have seen a high level of attacks on crews in recent weeks. The cards will remind people they can be arrested and charged with an offence, and that the record stays with them for life and can even influence employment opportunities.

Scott Donegan, area manager with responsibility for operations and risk reduction, said: “We need to get through to young people that what may seem harmless now, could have consequences for the rest of their lives. When their friends are getting jobs, houses and cars they will be struggling because they will have these attacks on their record. Attacking emergency service workers is a serious offence and could see young people spend up to a year in custody.”

Recent figures have shown that firefighters in West Yorkshire have suffered 127 attacks since April 2021. To date, from April 2021 there have been 50 attacks in Bradford and 32 in Leeds. The latest attack took place in Leeds on Halloween when 20 youths threw fireworks at crews while they were tackling a blaze. On Bonfire Night in 2019, there was violence in Harehills as youths hurled fireworks and missiles towards the emergency services.

The specific offence of assaulting an emergency worker was introduced In April 2017, with those guilty facing up to two years behind bars. Last year, Harper’s Law was introduced to give mandatory life sentences to the killers of emergency workers.

Assistant Chief Constable Scott Bisset of West Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services workers are faced with danger or the potential for danger every day of the week, so we very much hope that this initiative clearly spells out the consequences people face if they attack a firefighter, paramedic or police officer who are simply doing their job.