Construction site manager jailed after killing Yorkshire teacher Amie Linton, 33, in horror crash

Construction site manager Simon Allport, 43, of Ingleby Barwick, had been drinking in a pub before the collision on Tanton Road in Stokesley on July 14, 2020.

His BWW M4 Coupe collided with primary school teacher and mother-of-one Amie's Nissan Qashqai as she drove home to the village of Great Ayton in the opposite direction.

He pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and was sentenced to five years and seven months in prison and given a five-year driving ban at Teesside Crown Court on Friday.

Simon Allport

Allport was on the wrong side of the road and narrowly missed a head-on collision with another vehicle travelling towards him before colliding with the Qashqai and forcing it off the carriageway into a field. Amie died in hospital.

An investigation conducted by North Yorkshire Police established Allport had been in the Master Cooper pub in Middlesbrough prior to the collision, before taking a friend for a ride in his car. Allport was found to be under the influence of alcohol and over the prescribed limit when he was arrested after the collision.

Detective Inspector Jez Bartley, said: “Simon Allport was found to be more than one-and-a-half times over the legal alcohol limit when he crashed his BMW into Amie Linton’s car, and he will need to learn to live with the consequences of his selfish and deadly actions for the rest of his life.

Amie Linton, third from left, with Stokesley Netball Club

“Getting behind the wheel after drinking alcohol destroys the lives of so many people. We welcome the judges’ sentence today and hope it acts as a warning to others who wrongly think it’s acceptable to drink and drive.

“My thoughts and sympathies go out to Amie’s family, who have shown incredible courage throughout this emotional investigation and court process, having suffered unimaginable devastation.”

Amie was a year six teacher at Norton Primary Academy in Teesside who had begun her career as a classroom assistant before training as a teacher. She had been promoted to phase leader shortly before her death.

She was mother to a young daughter with her partner.