A construction worker has been taken to hospital after an incident at a Teesworks site.

It happened on Friday, December 1 at the SeAH Wind facility.

K2 Construction Management are the Principal Contractor charged with developing the SeAH Wind facility on land at Teesworks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson the company said: "There was an incident yesterday (December 1) resulting in an injury to a contractor on site.

A construction worker has been taken to hospital after an incident at a Teesworks site.

"Emergency services were contacted and responded to the incident quickly.

"The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and a full and thorough investigation into what happened will now take place.

"Our thoughts remain with the worker at this time."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident at a property on John Boyle Road, Teesside on Friday at 12:08pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, one clinical team leader and one doctor. We took one patient to James Cook Hospital."