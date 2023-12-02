All Sections
Construction worker taken to hospital after incident at Teeswork site

A construction worker has been taken to hospital after an incident at a Teesworks site.
By Rebecca Marano
Published 2nd Dec 2023, 11:27 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 11:35 GMT

It happened on Friday, December 1 at the SeAH Wind facility.

K2 Construction Management are the Principal Contractor charged with developing the SeAH Wind facility on land at Teesworks.

A spokesperson the company said: "There was an incident yesterday (December 1) resulting in an injury to a contractor on site.

A construction worker has been taken to hospital after an incident at a Teesworks site.

"Emergency services were contacted and responded to the incident quickly.

"The Health and Safety Executive has been informed and a full and thorough investigation into what happened will now take place.

"Our thoughts remain with the worker at this time."

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident at a property on John Boyle Road, Teesside on Friday at 12:08pm.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews, one clinical team leader and one doctor. We took one patient to James Cook Hospital."

The SeAH Wind facility is a £450m wind turbine monopile manufacturing facility at Teesworks.