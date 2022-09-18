Cleveland Police were called to the scene – between Saltburn and Brotton – on Saturday evening (Sep 17).

A statement from the force said: “Explosives experts will shortly be carrying out a controlled explosion on two items (believed to be WW2 hand grenades) which were found on farmland between Saltburn and Brotton earlier.”

Earlier in the day, police had warned people not to be alarmed if they heard loud noises following the discovery of the devices.