Controlled explosion to be carried out after grenade found in rural North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Police said: “In about half an hour (about 1pm) you may hear a loud noise, but be rest assured it is likely to be from a controlled explosion.

"We were contacted after an item, believed to be an unexploded grenade was found in an rural area on the outskirts of Harrogate

“EOD technicians are at the scene.”

In such cases when old ordnance is discovered, a specialist Army bomb disposal team is sent from Catterick Garrison to detonate the device safely if required.