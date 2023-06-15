All Sections
Council decision to grant shop 24/7 alcohol licence slammed after 14-year-old sold cider

A council decision to grant an east Leeds shop a 24/7 alcohol licence has been criticised, with one councillor claiming public concerns had not been given enough weight.
David Spereall
By David Spereall
Published 15th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST

Budgens, in the centre of Garforth, has been given round-the-clock permission to sell booze following a licensing hearing on May 30, the local authority confirmed on Wednesday.

That sub-committee heard police claims that the shop had sold Strongbow cider to a 14-year-old last year, which prompted them to object to Budgens having its licensed hours extended from 7am to 11pm every day.

But a panel of three councillors “unanimously” approved the shop’s application, according to a council statement. The shop’s solicitor had insisted the allegation of underage sales was irrelevant to its request for a 24/7 licence.

Shop accused of selling cider to 14 year-old given 24/7 alcohol licenceShop accused of selling cider to 14 year-old given 24/7 alcohol licence
But local Garforth councillor Mark Dobson, who’d objected to the extension on the grounds of anti-social behaviour, expressed anger at the result.

The local authority has not revealed the reasons behind the decision.

Speaking on Wednesday, Councillor Dobson said: “The decisions of the sub-committee never cease to amaze me.

“This was objected to by local councillors, members of the public and there were also strong representations from statutory bodies.”

He said the decision flew in the face of these concerns.

Councillor Dobson, who was one of 11 individuals to object to Budgens’ application, added: “In all my time as a councillor, it’s one of the poorest decision I’ve seen, and that’s in a very strong field.”

At last month’s hearing, Budgens’ solicitor Robert Botkai said there was “no evidence to suggest this store is a focus of disorder”.

Councillors heard evidence from the police, licensing officers and the 14-year-old boy’s mum that the shop had sold him dark fruits cider.

Although Mr Botkai had initially suggested fake ID had been used, he later insisted there was “no evidence” any offence had taken place, adding that the allegations were “not relevant” to the application in any case.