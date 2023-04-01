Councillor calls for Armley community to ‘stand together’ after devastation of two murders in weeks

A councillor has called on the Armley community to “stand together” after two murders in the space of weeks to knife crime in the area.

Officers were called at 5.29pm yesterday (March 31) to Armley, Leeds, by the ambulance service to reports two men had been seriously injured.

The 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

“What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle", Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley of the Homicide and Major enquiry Team said.

Coun Lou Cunningham and the scene

Another teenager, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries following the stabbing.

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating.

Police cordons are in place on Hall Road and Brentwood Terrace and the surrounding area will undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Armley councillor Lou Cunningham said the community had been “devastated” by “the loss of another young life in the space of weeks to knife crime”.

She also called on the community to work with police teams for their investigation which was launched on Saturday morning.

"Thoughts and prayers go to the family and friends of those affected”, she added.

"I urge our Armley community to continue to stand together as we always do.

“Please work with our police teams and partners if you have any information which may help with their investigation.”

A 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed following reports of a disturbance at a party earlier in March close by.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley added: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dash cam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward.

“This incident will undoubtedly cause concern in the community and we are working with our colleagues in the Neighbourhood Policing team to step up patrols and provide extra reassurance.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1331 of 31 March.