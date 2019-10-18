County Lines special: Thousands of pounds worth of drugs seized and nine arrests by Yorkshire force in just ONE week

A Yorkshire police force has seized thousands of pounds worth of drugs and arrested nine people as part of a national week of action against county lines drugs dealing.

Humberside Police seized the "significant amount" of class A and B drugs and arrested seven men and two women in what the force described as a "busy week".

Specialist teams, who carried out warrants across the force area, also seized a variety of dangerous weapons including numerous knives.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heatley said: “Drug dealing and the crime that comes with it can have a huge impact on communities and the vulnerable people that often find themselves caught up in it.

“That is why we are committed to doing everything that we can to take both drugs and drug dealers off our streets.

“We were pleased to take part in the national week of action and it was a busy one for us. Specialist teams on both side of the Humber spent their week carrying out warrants, searching people, seizing drugs and weapons, making arrests and protecting vulnerable people.

“Across the week we had a total of nine arrests, with seven men and two women spending time in our cells.

“We also seized a significant amount of class A and B drugs, almost £4,000 in cash and various dangerous weapons, including numerous knives, all of which can now never be used in crime.

“This was a fantastic opportunity to work with forces across the country to share information and identify offenders, helping us to disrupt the supply of drugs."

The force has also been working with schools across the area to educate young people on the dangers of drug crime, helping children protect themselves from criminal exploitation.

Guidance was also given to businesses to help staff know how to spot the signs of county lines drug dealing.

DCI Heatley said: “I am incredibly proud of the work that our teams have been doing over the last week to successfully play our part in the national intensification week.

“I am confident that these results have already made our streets safer, but our work is not done. We will continue to make arrests, stop vehicles and seize drugs and weapons.

“If you are involved in the dealing of illegal drugs, then expect an early wake-up call from our teams.”