All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike

Couple in their 20s injured after being involved in hit and run with black SUV

A young man has been left with ‘life-altering injuries’ after he was involved in a hit and run in Yorkshire.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:17 BST

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident at the weekend involving a black SUV, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman. The driver of the black SUV and his two passengers fled the scene after hitting the couple on Beeley Wood Lane in Sheffield at around 1pm on Sunday (June 1).

A statement from the force said: “Roads Policing Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision that has left a man with life altering injuries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The 28-year-old man suffered life-altering injuries to his leg and remains in hospital. The woman suffered minor injuries. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the black SUV prior to the collision.”

Most Popular
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses. Picture: Frank Reid JPI MediaSouth Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses. Picture: Frank Reid JPI Media
South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses. Picture: Frank Reid JPI Media

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 410 of June 4. Dashcam and video footage can be sent to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.