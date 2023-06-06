Couple in their 20s injured after being involved in hit and run with black SUV

A young man has been left with ‘life-altering injuries’ after he was involved in a hit and run in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following the incident at the weekend involving a black SUV, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman. The driver of the black SUV and his two passengers fled the scene after hitting the couple on Beeley Wood Lane in Sheffield at around 1pm on Sunday (June 1).

A statement from the force said: “Roads Policing Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a road traffic collision that has left a man with life altering injuries.

"The 28-year-old man suffered life-altering injuries to his leg and remains in hospital. The woman suffered minor injuries. Officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the black SUV prior to the collision.”

South Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses. Picture: Frank Reid JPI Media