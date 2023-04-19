All Sections
Couple in their 80s seriously injured after crash in quiet Yorkshire village

A couple in their 80s suffered serious injuries following a two-car crash in Yorkshire.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 19th Apr 2023, 07:16 BST

Police are appealing for dash cam footage following the crash between a black Nissan Juke and a silver Kia Sportage on St John’s Road in Laughton en le Morthen in South Yorkshire. The crash happened shortly after 6.30pm on Monday (Apr 17).

The people inside the Kia, an 86-year-old man and an 88-year-old woman, suffered life threatening injuries and are currently being treated in hospital.

The driver of the Nissan also suffered serious injuries and is still in hospital. South Yorkshire Police said a 33-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of driving over the prescribed limit of drugs or alcohol.

St John's Rd in Laughton en le Morthen, South YorkshireSt John's Rd in Laughton en le Morthen, South Yorkshire
The force added: “We are looking to speak to any witnesses or anyone who witnessed either vehicle prior to the collision. We’re particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash cam, doorbell or CCTV footage of either the incident or either vehicle prior. Can you help?”

Footage can be emailed to [email protected] while information can be passed on to police by calling 101, quoting incident number 919 of April 17.