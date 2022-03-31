Crackdown on drug dealing returns to the Avenues in Hull as police use stop and search powers

Street drinking and drug taking were the targets for a police operation that has been brought back in Hull.

By Emma Ryan
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:18 pm

Hull West Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) were joined by a passive drugs dog and Hull City Council for Op Forage which covered the Avenues area.

It took place on Tuesday and saw 12 stop and searches, six seizures of drugs including cannabis and spice, two cannabis warnings issued and a further individual will be attending Pickering Road Police Station for interview for drugs possession offences, said Humberside Police.

PC Phil Williamson said: “I have identified that we have a number of ongoing issues with street drinking and drug use in the area. My team and I have worked with a range of partners to address this in a manner that sends out a firm message that these activities will not be tolerated. It continues to be a priority for the local Neighbourhood Policing Team.”

"In addition to identifying and searching individuals that are suspected of being in possession of or supplying drugs, this operation also aids intelligence gathering which is crucial to directing our work going forward."