All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Crane firm denies wrongdoing over fatal building site collapse which killed two Yorkshire men

A company will go on trial next year over a crane collapse that resulted in the deaths of three men – including two from Yorkshire.
By Kim Pilling, PA
Published 6th Oct 2023, 13:02 BST

On Friday, Prashant Popat KC, representing Falcon Tower Crane Services Ltd, entered not guilty pleas on behalf of the firm to two alleged breaches under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Rhys Barker, 18, of Castleford, West Yorkshire; David Newall, 36, of Bradford; and David Webb, 43, of Northampton died following the incident at a construction site in Dunwoody Way, Crewe, Cheshire, on June 21 2017.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The crane fell on to a house, although the occupants were not injured.

Most Popular
The men were working on a site in Dunwoody Way when the crane collapsed (Pic: Google)The men were working on a site in Dunwoody Way when the crane collapsed (Pic: Google)
The men were working on a site in Dunwoody Way when the crane collapsed (Pic: Google)

In a brief hearing at Chester Crown Court, the company denied failing to ensure the health and safety of its employees, including the three men, on and before June 21 2017.

It is said the firm failed to devise and implement a suitable and sufficient process involved in erecting a Potain MC85b tower crane.

Falcon Tower Crane Services Ltd faces an additional charge that on and before June 21 2017 it failed to ensure that persons not in their employment were not exposed to risks to their health and safety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Several relatives of the deceased watched the proceedings from the public gallery.

The trial, with an estimated length of four weeks, will take place in the week beginning November 4 2024.

A pre-trial review was set for July 5 next year.