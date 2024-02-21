Charles Leaf, 19, of Strensall, and Charley Carlyle, 20, will appear at York Magistrates Court on Thursday to face a charge of criminal damage.

It is alleged that in June last year, they damaged a Grade I-listed window to the value of £2,954 belonging to the castle’s owner, Steve Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The house sits on a hill where a castle has stood since the Norman Conquest, but the present building dates back to 1450 when it was built for the Bishop of Durham.

Crayke Castle, near Easingwold

It was fortified until the 17th century, when the garrison was dismantled, and it was besieged during the Civil War. It was restored by the Allanson family, who bought it in 1648.

It was a rented farmhouse until 1827, when the Bishops of Durham were allowed to sell it privately, and in World War Two was used by the Women’s Land Army for accommodation.