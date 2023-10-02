A trial is set to take place following the death of three men – including two from Yorkshire – after a crane collapsed in 2017.

A long and painstaking investigation from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has seen Falcon Tower Crane Services Limited taken to court following the collapse in Crewe, Cheshire, on June 21, 2017.

Rhys Barker, 18, from Castleford, David Newall, 36, from Bradford, and David Webb, 43, from Northampton, died following the incident at a construction site on Dunwoody Way.

The men had been working at the site when the incident happened and died at the scene.

Falcon Tower Crane Services Limited is accused of breaching Section 2(1) and Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. A plea and trial preparation Hearing is due to take place at Chester Crown Court on Friday (Oct 6).

At the time of the incident, Jonathan Seddon, chief executive of Seddon, which runs the construction site, said: “I’m deeply saddened to say that following the incident involving the erection of a crane, two people working on site have lost their lives, while a third remains injured in hospital.

“The crane also struck an adjacent house, the occupants were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

“On behalf of everyone at Seddon, I’d like to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of those who so tragically lost their lives yesterday. Our thoughts and prayers are with everybody involved, and words cannot express how we feel.”

Also in 2017, a statement was released by the principal of Airedale School, where Mr Barker had attended. Elizabeth Fairhurst said: “We were shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic death of Rhys Barker. Rhys joined Airedale Academy in Y7 and remained with us into the sixth form to study business.

“He was a friendly young man, extremely well-mannered who was popular with other students. His teachers remember him as hardworking, dedicated and quiet; he regularly took part in sporting events for the school, including staff v student competitions.