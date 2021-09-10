The goods and trailer were stolen from the compound on Trondheim Way in Stallingborough near Grimsby at approximately 1.15am on April 16 - and the trailer was later located on the Yarra Industrial estate in Sheffield.

The appeal featured on BBC Crimewatch Live on Friday (September 10), as police sought public assistance to locate suspects involved in the theft.

CCTV footage shows a man using an angle grinder to gain access to the main front gates of the compound, before the suspects use their vehicle to ram through barriers to gain access.

The Investigating Office Detective Constable Wayne Martin said: “Two men can be seen on CCTV cutting the locks. One of the men wearing a high viz waist coat appears to not be able to use his right arm.

“On entry a white tractor unit on false plates is seen to ram the inner barriers and drive into the compound.

“The unit has been hooked up to a trailer with a container loaded with 48 pallets of mouthwash and gum valued at over £25,000.

“The tractor unit and container has then been driven out of the compound.