Criminal jailed after metal detectorist finds shotgun and cartridges he had buried in Yorkshire woods
In November 2022 a detectorist reported that they had found the sawn-off weapon and ammunition in Grimescar Woods, near Huddersfield.
Forensic analysis linked the gun – which was still activated – to 34-year-old Vajid Ali of Bay Hall Common Road in Huddersfield.
Yesterday Ali was jailed for seven years at Leeds Crown Court after pleading guilty mid-trial to charges of possession of a prohibited firearm and possession of ammunition for a prohibited firearm.
Detective Sergeant Seb Morgan of West Yorkshire Police said: “The shotgun was found to still be a viable weapon. Thanks to the member of the public who found this firearm and ammunition, we have been able to ensure that it is safely disposed of and prevented from getting into the wrong hands.
“Ali has tried to downplay his involvement and claimed he has forced to bury the gun, but we have been able to demonstrate his wider involvement in serious organised criminality.
"The sentence he has been given demonstrates the severity with which the criminal justice system treats such offences and I hope it sends a strong message to others about the repercussions of handling prohibited weapons."