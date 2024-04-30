Alan Cummings was involved in a ‘confrontation’ with the three men, one of whom physically attacked him, at Cropton Forest near Pickering on Saturday April 20.

He was left with a broken nose, fractured eye socket and cheekbone and other injuries that required hospital treatment.

North Yorkshire Police said: “The man who assaulted the victim is described as white, aged in his late 40s or 50, about 5ft 6ins tall, of muscular build with broad shoulders, with a bit of a ginger beard, and possibly tattoos. He was wearing bright-coloured designer mountain bike gear and was riding a yellow bike.

"Another of the men was also white, aged over 50 years old, 6ft tall and wearing mountain bike gear including a tight blue waterproof mountain bike coat, long trousers and gloves.

"The other man is described as younger than the other two. He was white, aged in his 30s, around 6ft tall, of slim build, with dark hair. He was wearing glasses, ¾-length shorts and other mountain bike gear including a black helmet. His bike was dark in colour.

"The victim received treatment at York Hospital. He suffered a broken nose, a fractured eye socket, a haematoma under one eye, a fractured cheek bone, marks on his forehead and sore ribs.

"We are urgently asking people to come forward if you recognise the three men from their descriptions, or you were in the Pickering area that day and may have seen them elsewhere.