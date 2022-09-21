The body of a 30-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, believed to be her son, were found in a flat in Cross Ingram Road in Leeds last week.

The discovery was made after police were called on September 15 at around 9pm, after neighbours raised concerns about the occupants.

West Yorkshire Police has now confirmed that it is treating the death of the boy as a murder, but said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “The death of the boy is subject to a murder investigation. While enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the deaths, officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”