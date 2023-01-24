A father and his teenage son who were both killed as they cycled along a road near Barnsley have been named by police.

Dean Jones, 45, and Lewis Daines, 16, both died after they were struck by a car whose driver did not stop in Cudworth last Friday. The suspect has still not been traced and police have appealed to find them.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 9pm, emergency services were called to Royston Road, on the bridge over Cudworth Parkway, following reports of a collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is understood that Mr Jones, 45, and Mr Daines, 16, were cycling along Royston Road when a vehicle was in collision with them both. The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.

Lewis Daines and father Dean Jones

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Emergency services attended, but sadly both Mr Jones and Mr Daines were pronounced dead at the scene. Their family is being supported by our specially trained officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

“A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released with no further action, after being eliminated from our enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our Roads Policing Group are continuing to appeal for information and any dashcam footage that could help with the investigation. The vehicle involved, which officers believe was a red Volkswagen Golf, was travelling along Royston Road towards Cudworth at the time of the collision.

“Were you travelling along Royston Road that evening? Did you see the vehicle prior to or after the collision?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis was a keen angler

“If you have information that could help, please contact police using live chat, our online portal or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1089 of 20 January 2023. If you have dashcam footage, please email this to [email protected] and quote the incident number in the email subject.”

Advertisement Hide Ad