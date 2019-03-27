Customer 'tried to stab himself' in Asda Killingbeck

Have your say

A customer 'tried to stab himself' according to reports circulating online.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has spoken to a person with family connections at the Asda Killingbeck store, who wished to remain anonymous.

She said: "a customer stabbed himself...they closed the store as police and ambulance were there and there was blood everywhere...not a nice sight to see up there..it was shocking for staff to see."

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed they were called to the store at about 6am this morning (Wednesda).

A male was found with injuries.

He has been taken to the hospital.

His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

No other parties appear to be involved at this stage.

Officers are still on the scene as investigations continue.