Cyclist in his 60s taken to hospital after being hit by car near The Grand Hotel in Scarborough

A large part of Scarborough's seafront has been cordoned off after a cyclist was hit by a car.

A large cordon is in place on Foreshore Road, near to The Grand Hotel, following the crash which happened shortly before noon today (Jan 26). A large number of police, ambulance and emergency vehicles are at the scene outside the former Futurist theatre site, with the surrounding area taped off.

An eyewitness told The Yorkshire Post: “The road on South Beach has been cordoned off and someone said forensics have been searching an area up near The Grand. There are numerous police cars and one ambulance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing to anyone who saw the incident or may have captured it on a dashcam to contact them with information. The collision occurred on Foreshore Road at around 11.45am. The cyclist, a man in his 60s, has been taken to hospital for treatment sustained in the collision.

Police cordon on Scarborough sea front

“A road closure and diversion are currently in place while emergency crews attended the scene and make it safe whilst an initial collision investigation is also carried out.”