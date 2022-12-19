A 62-year-old cyclist was ‘left for dead’ after being hit by a car on the A19 between Doncaster and York – with the driver fleeing the scene with a smashed windscreen.

The victim’s daughter Kelly Richards said: “My dad was involved in a hit and run on Saturday 3 December, mid-morning on the A19, near the Owston Inn, towards Askern. He has come away with multiple fractures of the spine and a leg injury. The driver briefly stopped, said that he'd not seen my dad, before leaving with a completely shattered windscreen and leaving no details; for all he knew, leaving my dad for dead.”

A passer-by who took him and his bike home said they witnessed the collision, which happened when the cyclist pulled out of a side road onto the A19 and was hit ‘broadside’ by a speeding people carrier.

South Yorkshire Police said:”The car involved, believed to be a black Ford, initially stopped but then left the scene without leaving any details. It is believed the car will have sustained damage to the windscreen and front end.

A19 near the village of Owston, Doncaster

“The cyclist was taken to hospital, with serious injuries. He has since been released.