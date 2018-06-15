Dad hit boss with AXE in row over son's wages outside Leeds business

A DAD has been jailed for six months after attacking his son’s former employer with an axe in a dispute over unpaid wages.

READ: Image released after man caught outside Leeds Mission nightclub with knife





A court heard Anthony Melody struck the victim on the chin with the weapon during the confrontation outside business premises in Sheepscar, Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court

Leeds Crown Court heard Melody’s son had been an apprentice at the victim’s company.

Melody rang the victim on July 4 last year and demanded money.

Melody turned up in his car outside the man’s workplace on July 4 last year. Melody’s partner and son were also in the van.

The court heard Melody, 53, was aggressive, swore and said: “Pay my son his money.”

He then took a three meter long axe from the vehicle and walked towards the victim.

Melody raised the axe and went to swing it at the him.

READ: Crooks stole from man visiting sick wife at hospital as well as luxury cars from families across West Yorkshire



His son got in the way as he swung the weapon but it still made contact with the victim’s chin. Workers in a nearby office witnessed the incident and police were called.

Melody panicked and left but shouted “this isn’t over” before driving away.

Melody was arrested and denied wielding an axe, claiming he had been carrying a walking stick.

He was jailed for six months after being found guilty of common assault and making threats with a blade in public after a trial before magistrates. The victim suffered whiplash and soreness to his chin following the attack.

The court heard Melody is in poor health and would struggle to cope in custody. Jailing Melody, Recorder Ray Singh said: “You were able to attend the complainant’s address and threatened him and get to your car and remove a serious weapon and you were also able to strike him.”

Melody was also made the subject of a restraining order banning him from approaching the victim or going near his business premises.