West Yorkshire Police is looking for Dale Poppleton, from Bradford, who is wanted in connection with a serious offence. The force said a “relisable sighting” sparked a major search in Leeds on Thursday afternoon.

Armed police were sent to the Leeds train station area following the sighting, while the police helicopter was also called in. However, despite an extensive search, he was not found.

A statement from the force said: “Officers are continuing to appeal for any sightings of Poppleton in the area or any other information that could assist the investigation. Members of the public are advised not to approach him but to ring 999 immediately if they see him. Poppleton, aged 41, is distinctive as he has half of his right ear missing. He is 6ft 1in tall and of medium build.”