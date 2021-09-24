Flowers at the scene in Killamarsh, near Sheffield

The bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, on Sunday morning.

Damien Bendall, who appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court in Derby on Wednesday, is set to face a hearing at the city’s crown court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Constabulary said the bodies of the four victims were found after police responded to a call about concerns for the safety of a man at the address at 7.26am.

The charges against Bendall allege that he murdered all four victims on a day between Friday September 17 and Monday September 20.