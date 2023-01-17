A formal review into how quadruple killer and violent rapist Damien Bendall was dealt with by probation officers has found multiple failings in their handling of the case "at every stage".

The 32-year-old was given a whole-life order for the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris; her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett; her son John Paul Bennett, 13; and Lacey's friend, Connie Gent, 11.

Here are the key findings and failings listed in the report conducted by the Chief Inspector of Probation Justin Russell:

- Bendall's "egregiously" deemed suitable to live with his soon-to-be victims following arson conviction

Pictured is Damien Bendall, aged 32, formerly of Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, who was sentenced to 'whole life' imprisonment after he murdered his partner, her two children and one of their young friends. He pleaded guilty to murdering Terri Harris, 35, her son John Bennett, 13, daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, and Lacey's 11-year-old friend Connie Gent.

The report said the 32-year-old asserted he played an "important part in taking care of" two of his child victims: Lacey and John Paul Bennett.

Mr Russell said officers "came to this wholly inappropriate conclusion without speaking to Ms Harris, visiting the property, conducting domestic abuse inquiries, or taking into account past domestic abuse claims."

- Bendall's records showed an ex-partner had made allegations of domestic abuse against him

The quadruple killer's ex-partner made two requests for him not to contact her due to his past violence towards her - one to HMP Exeter in May 2016 and one to Bendall's previous probation practitioner two months later, the report said.

The woman's new partner contacted the same probation officer to make the same request seven days later - but the review found it was not clear if the the incident was raised with a manager or if further questions were asked about Bendall's ex-partner and whether she had children.

- Bendall's claim to having extreme right-wing views

The killer rapist told probation officers he was a high-ranking member of a white supremacist group called the Aryan Brotherhood, the report said.

Bendall said he engaged in significant levels of gang-related violence in his youth, for which he was not convicted, and reported having two Nazi-inspired tattoos.

Inspectors found "no evidence" that probation officers carried out checks with police to establish whether this was true after he was recorded as being prone to telling "grandiose stories".

- A police child sexual exploitation unit contacted probation about Bendall a year before the attacks

Wiltshire Police contacted probation to confirm Bendall's last known address as they held evidence of a "sexual risk of harm to girls".

The report said this information was "not explored or recorded sufficiently to inform the risk of serious harm assessment and plans to keep children safe."

- Risks posed by Bendall "incorrectly" assessed

A member of the-then National Probation Service's court team classed Bendall as posing a medium risk of serious harm to the public and a low risk of posing serious harm to partners and children after domestic abuse claims were not taken into account, the review found.

Mr Russell said the assessment "underestimated the risks" posed, adding: "This had serious consequences."

- Bendall supervised by "insufficiently qualified and experienced" probation officers

Probation staff who supervised the quadruple killer from June to September 2021 were described in the report as having "insufficient support to understand and recognise the risks and needs in the case".

The review concluded officers "should not have been exposed to cases such as (Bendall's) at this stage in their careers."

- Bendall's use of drugs and alcohol not escalated to a manager

The killer rapist admitted using class A drugs and alcohol but this information was not escalated to a manager and a children's safeguarding referral was not completed, the report said.

