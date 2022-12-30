The house in which convicted murderer, Damien Bendall, killed four people is set to be demolished, according to local reports.

32-year-old Bendall murdered his pregnant partner Terri Harris, aged 35, her son John Bennett, 13, daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, and Lacey's 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, who was at the property on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh for a sleepover, on September 18, 2021.

It is reported that North East Derbyshire District Council have said the property will be demolished and replaced with a “fitting commemoration”, following calls from local residents for the home to be knocked down although local Labour councillor, Tony Lacey, said he hasn’t heard anything about demolition. The council has been contacted to confirm the plans for the property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damien Bendall was handed five whole-life orders at Derby Crown Court on December 21, meaning he will never be released from prison.

Damien Bendall will never be released from prison after being handed five whole-life sentences at Derby Crown Court last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He attacked his victims around their heads with a claw hammer. His partner Terri was pregnant at the time of the horror attack. It also emerged that as his partner’s daughter, Lacey, lay dying, Bendall raped the young girl.

Bendall, who admitted murder, dialled 999 and told a call handler: “I need the police and an ambulance because I just killed four people. I do not know why. It was like I was outside my body looking in.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This would not be the first time a house has been demolished after a murder. Other homes have been knocked down following horrific murders across the UK, such as the Gloucester home of Fred and Rose West. The horrific, murderous couple were known to have killed at least 12 people at the site, which was bought by Gloucester City Council in 1996 and destroyed, following concerns sick trophy hunting would take place following the conviction of Rose West.

The Cheshire home shared by the Moors Murderers, Ian Brady and Myra Hindley was pulled down in 1987, after, unsurprisingly, no one moved into the property following the sick pair’s convictions and whole-life sentences. The London home of serial killer John Christie was also pulled down following his horrific crimes coming to light, with the property rebuilt in 1978 in the hope the memories of Christie’s crimes could be long forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flowers left outside the property on Chandos Crescent following the murders. Picture: Derbyshire Times