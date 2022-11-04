'Dangerous' carjackers forced Yorkshire couple on Christmas shopping trip to drive them over Humber Bridge

Joshua Pougher, aged 31, of Hessle Road, Hull, and Daniel Nicklin, aged 31, of Taunton Road, Hull, both pleaded guilty to robbery and two counts of kidnap. Pougher also pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

The duo travelled from Hull to Francis Street, Scunthorpe, on Wednesday 22 December 2021, entered a bank and then threatened staff with a machete whilst demanding money.

Whilst a member of staff alerted emergency services, the two men continued to threaten other staff, emptying tills of cash they could access.

Joshua Pougher

As Pougher and Nicklin fled the scene, they then gained entry to the car of a couple who had stopped at some traffic lights having been Christmas shopping.

The men threatened the couple, forcing them to drive through traffic, across the Humber Bridge and back to Hull.

As they arrived in Hull, the man was bitten as the pair fled from the car with the money.

They were arrested by armed response officers that evening and taken into custody, where they were later charged with the offences.

Daniel Nicklin

Both appeared for sentencing at Grimsby Magistrates Court on Friday 29 October, where her Honour Judge Sophie McKone commented: “Both men are dangerous offenders who have still given no thought to the impact of their offending on their victims.”

Detective Constable Ian Mould of Humberside Police said: “I would like to praise the courage of the victims in assisting with our enquiries and the investigation.

“Nobody should ever be made to feel unsafe, whether that be at work, home or when going about their daily lives, of which these two men gave no care or consideration about, being motivated by their own greed and selfishness.

