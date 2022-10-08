Dangerous man for attempted murder, false imprisonment and sexual assault after horrific attack

Owen Danter, 44, of Brough, carried out the vicious attack on his victim on Tuesday, May 24.

He stabbed his victim and then fled the scene, believing he had killed her.

Officers located Danter later that day near Malton.

Owen Danter, 44, of Brough, was jailed for attempted murder, false imprisonment and sexual assault.

Danter pleaded guilty to the charges at an earlier hearing.

On Friday, October 7, he was sentenced yesterday to 20 years in jail, with an additional five years on licence.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Officer in the case, DC Karl Bullock, said: “I would like to thank the victim and their family for their courage during the judicial process.

"Danter is a dangerous man who subjected his victim to an horrific attack.