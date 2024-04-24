Syed Hussain-Kazi was sentenced at Hull Crown Court after he was found guilty by a jury following a seven-day trial at the same venue last week.

The 25-year-old, of Hardy Street in Hull, knifed his 19-year-old housemate Sachin Hawkins to death following an argument on November 15 last year.

Hussain-Kazi was helping to tidy the shared student house when he started an argument with Sachin, who he then pushed up against the wall and stabbed with a kitchen knife.

Syed Hussain-Kazi (right) was found guilty of murdering 19-year-old Sachin Hawkins (left)

Emergency services attended and tried to save his life, but he died a short time later. Police launched a manhunt for Hussain-Kazi who was arrested on suspicion of murder a short time later.

Humberside Police said Hussain-Kazi was jailed for 18 years following his sentencing hearing on Wednesday (Apr 24).

The force’s senior investigating officer in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Jayne Goodens, said: “Firstly I want to reiterate my praise for Sachin’s friends and family, who have shown bravery and respect throughout the investigative process and court proceedings.

“My thoughts remain with them and I ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time. This was undoubtedly a horrific and violent attack which cost a promising young man his future. I am reassured to know that this dangerous offender is off our streets and unable to harm anyone else.

“I hope today’s sentencing sends a clear message to anyone who considers committing knife crime and raises awareness of the potentially devastating consequences that these offences can have.