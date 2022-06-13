Police attended a home in Guisborough, North Yorkshire, on February 2 after a report of concern was made about toddler Daniel Hodgson Green.

He was taken to hospital and sadly died later, Cleveland Police said at the time.

Carol Hodgson, 39, of Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, was charged with murder and she pleaded guilty at a brief hearing at Teesside Crown Court.

Daniel Hodgson Green

She was remanded in custody and will be sentenced on July 15.

Cleveland Police have now confirmed she is his mother.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth said: “Today our thoughts are with Daniel’s family. The loss of Daniel, at such a young age, is beyond comprehension.

“I’d like to thank all the team who have worked on this harrowing investigation and ensured that we could bring this matter to court.”

Carol Hodgson

The Crown Prosecution Service's north east head of Crown court unit Christopher Atkinson added: “Over the course of this case the Crown Prosecution Service has worked closely with our colleagues in Cleveland Police. Through the comprehensive evidence that they have provided, the Crown Prosecution Service has been able to clearly establish the tragic sequence of events which culminated in Daniel’s death.