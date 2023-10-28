Darlington Road burglary: Yorkshire police launch appeal to find offenders and lorry involved in a high-value robbery at a warehouse in Northallerton
North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images following a high-value burglary at the warehouse located on Darlington Road, Northallerton.
It happened at around 10.38pm on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, when the offenders broke into a unit on the site off the A167 Darlington Road.
A spokesperson said: “They made off with various power tools which were loaded onto a heavy goods vehicle with a white tractor unit pulling a blue curtain-sided trailer.
“The vehicle was seen travelling through Northallerton at 10.08pm on the High Street and a Standard Way near Sam Turners.
“It appeared again at 11.28pm travelling on the Darlington Road towards Northallerton High Street before going onto the A168 Thirsk Road.
“We are interested in any private CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage in the area at around the time of the incident.
“We also want to hear from anyone who may recognise either of the two men in the CCTV images or information regarding the whereabouts of the heavy goods vehicle used in the commercial burglary.”
If you can help in any way, please email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Karl Middlemiss.
If you want to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12230202537 when providing details.