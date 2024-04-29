Tracey Millington-Jones - whose mum Wendy Speakes, 51, was tied up and stabbed 11 times - says the current system means victims 'can't catch their breath' between hearings.

Despite her mum's murderer Christopher Farrow being jailed for life, Tracey has had to attended three parole hearings in just six years when he is considered for release. Calling for a change in the law Tracey, of Wakefield, said the process leaves victims wrought with anxiety as it is 'always hanging over your head'.

She said: "I think that parole hearings should take place every five years instead of two years. It's because the victim's don't get a chance to catch their breath. You also have to question how someone can be released, when two years before you were told they wouldn't be released?

Wendy Speakes (right) pictured on the hen night of her daughter Tracey Speakes in 1993 - 8 months before Wendy was murdered

"To me, two years isn't enough time to prove that they aren't a danger to society. Nobody thinks about the victims - we just get a phone call that says that we have another parole hearing."

Wendy was murdered at her home in Wakefield, in 1994 by Farrow, who tied her up in stockings and made her put on a pair of charity shop mules before launching his attack.

He was jailed for life in 2000 and ordered to serve at least 18 years and has been eligible for parole since his minimum term ended in 2018, forcing Tracey to attend parole board hearings every two years to argue against his release.

Farrow was due to have a hearing in November 2022 but it was cancelled the day before because new information had come to light. Tracey was then told it had been postponed to May last year but that it would actually be a paper parole hearing, where they don't need to hear any evidence from her.

Chris Farrow, who murdered Wendy Speakes

But because the parole hearings are every two years from the original date, Tracey is now having to prepare for the next one which will be this November.

The married mother-of-one said: "It's every two years - so I'm now preparing for what is going to happen. I'm having to do a new statement and I've got the anxiety you get with this. I'm worried about if he's going to come out or if I'm going to get lucky with who I get on the parole hearing.

"Will they be people who want him to come out because they think he's a good person now? Or are they a bit more concerned about whoever will become his next victim? I can't live my life properly because I've got this constant sentence hanging over my head."

Farrow was also given sentences for rape, a further sexual offence and attempted burglary and is feared to have stalked at least one other women before the killing. Tracey is concerned about what is going to happen if Farrow gets released and says she will 'fight her case' with the government.

She also thinks he will 'absolutely 100 per cent' strike again if he is released.

Tracey said: "If Farrow gets released, then I will have to go to the justice secretary and fight my case with him. I won't just let them release Farrow but realistically they will release him one day because they won't keep him locked up forever. I feel strongly that women should be safe whether inside or outside their homes.

"We need to take violence against women seriously across society and take action to keep dangerous murders like Farrow locked up before more lives are lost. In light of concerns raised over recent months and with regards to the probation services ability, to eff monitor offenders.

"I have no confidence whatsoever in the probation services ability to properly monitor Farrow and keep the public safe. The Lord Chancellor has new powers to stop the release of these sort of prisoners and I will be urgently requesting my MP another dangerous killer to be free. I absolutely 100 per cent think he will strike again - it's in his DNA."

Tracey also paid tribute to her mum, describing her as 'the most loving person' who 'everyone loved.'

She said: "She was the most loving person - she had that extra kindest that most people don't have. For example, she would give her last meal to the little old lady who lived at the end of the road. She gave everything to me and my sister and she would always take us away on holiday. If she had a tin of beans and nothing else, then she would give it to me and my sister and she would go hungry.

"I have lovely memories and everyone loved her - she didn't have a bad word to say about anyone and nobody had a bad word to say about her. She was the best mum and she would have made the best grandma to my daughter.

