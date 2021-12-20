Richard Dyson

Richard Dyson, 57, went missing in Barnsley on November 17, 2019, and his daughter Bethany Dainty is now preparing to spend a third festive period without her father, which is doubly painful for his family as he celebrates his birthday on Christmas Eve.

Mr Dyson was last seen on November 17, 2019, at around 11pm when he was walking along the A6135 Sheffield Road in Hoyland.

Four arrests were made in relation to his disappearance in March of this year, and on December 16, police made two further arrests. A 46-year-old man and a 48-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of murder.

A still of Richard Dyson the day before he went missing

They have since been released under investigation. In March, three men aged 43, 51 and 68, all from Barnsley, and a 67-year-old man from Rotherham were all also arrested on suspicion of murder. They have also been released under investigation.

But new footage has come to light from before he went missing, which shows Mr Dyson at a petrol station on Sheffield Road in Birdwell at around 10.30am on November 16, 2019.

Police have released that footage alongside a new plea from Bethany in the hope more information will be forthcoming.

“This will be the third birthday for dad we will have been without him, and I still feel in shock,” the 21-year-old said. “Every year without him that shock and disbelief just grows.

“I would always see dad on his birthday. He’d bring me my Christmas presents and my card and I would give him his birthday and Christmas presents and his card. He’d always pick me up at about 6pm and he’d drive me to my aunt’s house for a Christmas dinner and we’d stay there a while.

“It was such a happy time of the year, and now I dread it and I can’t enjoy it anymore. It breaks my heart over and over again.

“While I am at work it’s hard seeing everyone so happy and excited to spend Christmas with their loved ones and I have to pretend to be happy and put a smile on my face even though I feel like breaking down and crying every second of every day – especially listening to all the Christmas songs.

“Every day waking up and not knowing what happened hurts, it feels like I can’t get any closure not having any answers. Somebody must know something, and I just don’t understand why anyone would keep anything like that to themselves and would put a family through so much pain.

“If you do know something please come to the police, even if you don’t think it is significant it could be.

“If you are reading this dad and if there is any reason you feel like you still can’t tell us where you have gone then just know that you can, I will understand. But I feel like you know all this already.

“The relief and happiness I would feel if somebody does know something and comes forward I can’t describe. All I could feel would be relief.”

The new footage shows Mr Dyson pull up in his car, a silver Land Rover Freelander with the registration T321 POW, before entering the petrol station shop. He then returns to his car, opens the bonnet and checks something before driving off.

Detectives are hoping that by seeing this it triggers a memory for somebody who might know where he travelled to next.

DCI Mark Oughton, leading the investigation, said: “We know Bethany and her family are still being tormented by Richard’s disappearance and are hoping this footage might be a trigger for a memory someone has locked away that might be released upon seeing the footage.

“Somebody knows where he is, and we hope that they might now come forward to bring this ordeal to an end for Bethany and everyone who knows and loves Richard.

“If Richard is reading this, please come forward and let us know where you are. You will not be in trouble and you will be bringing such a huge piece of mind to your friends and family.”