Death of Yorkshire woman no longer suspicious as murder suspects released

Two people who were arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a Yorkshire home have been released.

South Yorkshire Police said following a post-mortem examination of a woman in her 30s, her death is no longer being treated as suspicious.

The force was called to the home in The Bridleway, in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, just after 3.30pm on Monday (Aug 28). The woman, who was in her 30s, was found dead inside the property. When police officers arrived, a man aged 47 and a woman aged 49 were arrested on suspicion of murder. However, they have since been released.

