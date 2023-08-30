All Sections
Death of Yorkshire woman no longer suspicious as murder suspects released

Two people who were arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a Yorkshire home have been released.
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:43 BST

South Yorkshire Police said following a post-mortem examination of a woman in her 30s, her death is no longer being treated as suspicious.

The force was called to the home in The Bridleway, in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, just after 3.30pm on Monday (Aug 28). The woman, who was in her 30s, was found dead inside the property. When police officers arrived, a man aged 47 and a woman aged 49 were arrested on suspicion of murder. However, they have since been released.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Two people arrested on suspicion of murder – a 47-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman – have been released with no further action to be taken. The woman’s family has been updated by investigating officers and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”