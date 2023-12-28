'Deceptive' Yorkshire pair plead guilty after conning £75,000 from vulnerable man

A “deceptive” Yorkshire pair have pleaded guilty to conning £75,000 from a vulnerable man over a period of five years.

Two people from Hull pleaded guilty to several offences, including possessing criminal property, on Monday, December 18, at Hull Crown Court.

Graham Bradley, age 57, of Woodlands Road in Hull pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing criminal property and Ann Park, 56, also of Woodlands Road in Hull pleaded guilty to possessing criminal property and two counts of theft from another person.

Bradley was further found guilty at the hearing of two counts of transferring criminal property, Park was also found guilty of transferring criminal property.

For five years park took control of the victim’s finances and began stealing the money for herself. She then went on to share the stolen money with Bradley.

Bradley and Park will both appear at Hull Crown Court for sentencing on Friday 26 January.

Officer in case, Helen Shackleton said: “Park and Bradley are both extremely ‘deceptive’ individuals who conned a vulnerable man out of a large amount of money.

“Park, especially, was in a position of trust caring for the victim and claimed the money to be a gift from the victim for her assistance but it was clear she had identified a vulnerable man who she could steal from to benefit herself, as well as Bradley.

“I hope this case serves as a reminder to people that we will act against those who target vulnerable people, and ensure they are dealt with accordingly to prevent them preying on anyone else.”