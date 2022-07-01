The case was heard at Beverley Magistrates

Despite having a criminal record dating back to 1968, including a lengthy prison sentence for brutally raping a woman in 1979, Robert Carpenter, 65, was able to mix with vulnerable residents at Raleigh Court care home in Cambridge Street, Hull.

He had been in the home for five months when he carried out the attack on woman, 75, having being left alone with her.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull Council had placed him in the care home in January 2018 as an “emergency placement”, after an accident at his own home and due to concerns of neglect.

Despite learning in March of his record, the council failed to inform Hull-based HICA Group, or seek his removal from the home.

Representatives of the home claimed management only became aware of Carpenter’s previous conviction for a sexual offence in June 2018 when a police officer visited from the Management of Sexual Offenders and Rape team.

Still no action was taken though, and five days later staff found Carpenter sexually assaulting the woman resident.

He was later convicted and jailed for an offence of engaging in sexual activity with a person with a mental disorder.

Carpenter and his victim have both since died, but this week HICA Group admitted charges brought by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) under the Health and Social Care Act, relating to its failure to safeguard the resident from abuse.

The home’s manager at the time, Katie Daysley, 41, of Kirk Ella, denied a similar charge but was found guilty by District Judge Daniel Curtis, who adjourned sentencing until next month.

The Judge said the offences were open to "unlimited fines".

The woman’s husband, who was represented by Hudgell Solicitors, said it had been the hardest decision in his life to put his wife into the home, in what was supposedly a safe environment.

He said it was “simply beyond belief that a convicted rapist was able to mix with the most vulnerable of people”, adding: "She was the love of my life and she was left as easy prey for a monster who should never have been allowed anywhere near her alone."

Prior to the case, Hull Council agreed to pay damages to him for its own failings.

Solicitor Lauren Dale, of Hudgell Solicitors, said there were "clear failings" on the part of the council and HICA Group.