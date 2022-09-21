Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Wakefield.

The crash took place shortly after 7.10pm on Tuesday.

A white VW Polo travelling along the A636 Denby Dale Road towards Wakefield was in collision with a blue Yamaha YZF R6 motorcycle.

Emergency services attended, but the 45-year-old male rider was pronounced dead at the scene, police confirmed.

A road closure remains in place at the junction of Denby Dale Road and Branch Road this morning as the Major Collision Enquiry Team continues its investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or the movements of the vehicles prior to it, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.

The public can also assist police by using the 101LiveChat facility hosted on the West Yorkshire Police website.