An OAP has been arrested after the 'sudden and unexplained' death of a 77-year-old woman in Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police officers were called to a flat in the Dene Park area of Harrogate at 2.49pm on January 23. A 76-year-old man was arrested in connection with a sudden death inquiry but has now been released under investigation. Police said the woman's cause of death remains unexplained and their inquiries are still ongoing.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, option 1, and speak to the force control room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you would prefer to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. Please quote reference number 12230013571 when providing details."