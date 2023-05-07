John Copeland, 46, from Sheffield, physically and mentally abused his victim during the course of their relationship.

One serious incident included when he smashed a glass vase over her head, whilst she was heavily pregnant, which hit her hand and caused significant injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, May 5, he was sentenced to three years in jail at Sheffield Crown Court.

John Copeland was sentenced to three years in prison after a prolonged campaign of mental and physical abuse against a woman he was in a relationship with. Photo: South Yorkshire Police

Copeland was also handed a ten year restraining order.

Speaking in court, the victim recalled the significant impact Copeland's abuse has had on her life. She said: "Although the physical scars from the physical abuse John subjected me to have faded or disappeared, the mental scars I now have are unhealable. They will stay with me for the rest of my life.

"I find it difficult to build any form of relationships such as friendships and work relationships. I find it so hard to trust others and let myself be vulnerable again. I want this whole ordeal to be over, however what I can say is since leaving this abusive relationship, even though it’s been incredibly difficult time, I’ve achieved a lot in the last year”.

Acting Sergeant Ceire Kinsella, who led the investigation, said: "The victim in this case has shown tremendous strength and conviction of character.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is no exaggeration to say that Copeland's sustained abuse and controlling behaviour made his victim feel as though she had no way out. He showed no regard for the woman he was meant to be in a loving and caring relationship with, instead subjecting her to violence and control. She only felt confident enough to finally report the abuse several months after she left him.