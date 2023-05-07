John Copeland, 46, from Sheffield, physically and mentally abused his victim during the course of their relationship.
One serious incident included when he smashed a glass vase over her head, whilst she was heavily pregnant, which hit her hand and caused significant injuries.
On Friday, May 5, he was sentenced to three years in jail at Sheffield Crown Court.
Copeland was also handed a ten year restraining order.
Speaking in court, the victim recalled the significant impact Copeland's abuse has had on her life. She said: "Although the physical scars from the physical abuse John subjected me to have faded or disappeared, the mental scars I now have are unhealable. They will stay with me for the rest of my life.
"I find it difficult to build any form of relationships such as friendships and work relationships. I find it so hard to trust others and let myself be vulnerable again. I want this whole ordeal to be over, however what I can say is since leaving this abusive relationship, even though it’s been incredibly difficult time, I’ve achieved a lot in the last year”.
Acting Sergeant Ceire Kinsella, who led the investigation, said: "The victim in this case has shown tremendous strength and conviction of character.
"It is no exaggeration to say that Copeland's sustained abuse and controlling behaviour made his victim feel as though she had no way out. He showed no regard for the woman he was meant to be in a loving and caring relationship with, instead subjecting her to violence and control. She only felt confident enough to finally report the abuse several months after she left him.
A/PS Kinsella added: "Copeland's behaviour was truly despicable, and this type of abuse can have a devastating impact upon its victims and have long-lasting psychological effects. I hope this sentencing helps to show victims of domestic abuse that even if the abuse took place months or years before it is reported to us, we will still investigate it thoroughly and do everything we can do bring those responsible in front of the courts. I would urge anybody who has found themselves in abusive relationships, either historically or currently, to come forward.”