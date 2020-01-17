Detectives in West Yorkshire launch murder investigation after one man killed and a second attacked

Police are investigating a murder in Huddersfield following an incident by an industrial park in the town.

A scene was in place on Friday morning at the site off Manchester Road in the Linthwaite area of the town after an attack on two men at around 11.45pm on Thursday night.

Manchester Road in Huddersfield, where a murder investigation was launched on Friday morning

Forensics and a white tent could be seen behind a row of terraces near to the Thornton and Ross laboratories.

A cordon could also be seen around a nearby Premier convenience store.

West Yorkshire Police has since confirmed it has launched a murder investigation and has arrested five people, with the force's Assistant Chief Constable calling it an "extremely serious" incident.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is investigating the circumstances of the incident, in which two men were attacked and one, a 53-year-old, suffered fatal injuries.

The other man, aged 39, is being treated for serious injuries in hospital.

Four males and one female have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark Ridley said: “This has clearly been an extremely serious incident and the investigation is in its early stages to determine exactly what has taken place.

"We have arrested five people in connection with the attacks on both men and they remain in custody for questioning.

"I wish to thank witnesses who have come forwards so far and I would appeal to anyone who has information or footage showing the incident or persons behaving suspiciously on the road just prior to it taking place to contact us.

"Increased patrols are being conducted in the area by local neighbourhood policing team officers and I want to reassure residents that a full range of resources has been deployed to investigate what has taken place."

Anyone with information can contact West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13200028683.