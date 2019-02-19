Detectives make arrest after woman sexually assaulted in Horsforth

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating a sexual assault carried out against a woman in Leeds.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Horsforth area.

Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted in Horsforth. Picture: Google

West Yorkshire Police issued an update on Monday night as the force appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman : "Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted in Leeds at the weekend.

"A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection to this incident and remains in police custody at this time.

"Detectives are currently conducting extensive enquires in the area."

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact the police via 101, quoting crime reference number 13190087088.