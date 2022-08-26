Devastated family have motorhome filled with life possessions stolen outside home hours before holiday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Samantha Perry, 45, and her family excitedly hired the motorhome from Doncaster before travelling back to their home in Aberford.

They spent the afternoon loading the motorhome with every holiday item they needed for a two week break ready to set off the following morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family own a number of unique custom bikes which were also in the van - with one worth more than £3,000.

Samantha Perry, 45, and her family excitedly hired the motorhome on Wednesday August 23 from Doncaster before travelling back to their home in Aberford.

However, when Samantha's partner Graham, 43, woke for a drink of water at 3am, he realised the van had been taken.

The couple rang the police who have now launched an urgent investigation to locate the motorhome.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Samantha said the event had been "traumatic".

She said: "The motorhome contained everything you can imagine a family of our size would need for a two week holiday.

Samantha Perry, 45, and her family excitedly hired the motorhome on Wednesday August 23 from Doncaster before travelling back to their home in Aberford.

"All our new clothes, everything.

"Most importantly, Grahams bespoke specialised BMX bike was in there, which is worth approximately £3,000.

"This was specifically made for him and has his name engraved on it.

"My disabled son's specialised scooter was also taken, plus our other boys' scooters.

"As you can imagine this was extremely traumatic."

Samantha said she had desperately attempted to continue with their holiday plans.

"We managed to find another motorhome that we could rent, so drove to Sheffield on Wednesday to collect this, we then had to go and buy all new clothes and camping stuff for us to be able to go.

"So we have literally had to pay double for this holiday, we are waiting to find out if we are covered in any insurance.

"I think it’s highly unlikely that anything will be recovered now.

"However if we could get the bikes back more than anything that would be amazing, they are very sentimental to my boys and very specialised."

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing following the theft of a motor vehicle from an address in Lotherton Lane, Leeds.

"The incident is believed to have happened in the early hours of Wednesday, 24 August.

"Anyone with information that may assist this investigation is asked to call police in Leeds on 101, quoting crime reference 13220465742, or get in touch by using the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.