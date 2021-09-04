Dewsbury man, 28, charged in connection with attacks on Orthodox Jewish men and boy in London

Police stock

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Abdullah Qureshi, 28, of Dewsbury, will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court today charged with one count of racially or religiously aggravated wounding or grievous bodily harm, four counts of racially or religiously aggravated common assault and one count of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage.

The series of incidents occurred in the Stamford Hill area, which has a large Orthodox Jewish population, on August 18.

A 64-year-old man who was on his way to a synagogue was pushed and hit, a 30-year-old man was struck on the head with a bottle and a 14-year-old boy was also attacked.

The 64-year-old suffered facial injuries and broke his foot falling to the ground. He was taken to hospital and later discharged.