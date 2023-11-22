A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his partner at a house in Yorkshire.

Wahib Albaradan, 35, indicated that he would be pleading not guilty to the murder of Salam Alshara, 27, in Dewsbury, during the brief hearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

The defendant, of Dearnley Street, Dewsbury, was remanded in custody until his next hearing at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday (Nov 23).

West Yorkshire Police said the couple are believed to have come to the UK in around 2020 and arrived in the Dewsbury area in 2021 with their four children.

West Yorkshire Police said its officers were called to a property in Dearnley Street in the Ravensthorpe area of the former mill town.

The force's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continue to investigate the alleged murder of Ms Alshara and officers are appealing for anyone who knew the couple to come forward.

Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton, who is leading the investigation, said: "We are conducting a number of inquiries to locate wider family and I would ask anyone who can assist those inquiries to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing police crime number 13230642219."

Officers launched a large-scale search for a "named suspect" after they were called to a property in the Ravensthorpe area of Dewsbury on Sunday evening.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said a woman in her 20s was found seriously injured and died a short time later.

On Monday, the force said a 35-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder.