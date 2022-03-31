Disposable barbecue ban sought by Yorkshire MPs after major moorland fires

Farming Minister Victoria Prentis announced the review following a Westminster Hall debate led by Halifax MP Holly Lynch, who argued a potential ban on the sale of disposable barbecues should be considered.

Ms Lynch said West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has already attended 75 serious wildlifes so far this year with “a significant number caused by careless and reckless use of disposable barbecues”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said in one weekend in February, firefighters were called to three fires directly related to disposable barbecues. She said a recent major fire at Brimham Rocks had led to the National Trust issuing a reminder that barbecues were banned at the site.

Halifax MP Holly Lynch has suggested a potential ban on disposable barbecues

Ms Lynch said: “The suffering inflicted on wildlife as a consequence of such fires is one of the greatest tragedies of this particular problems.

“These fires also put a tremendous strain on our emergency services

“I appreciate banning the sale of disposable barbecues sounds like a big step.

“I fully accept that there are many users of disposable barbecues who use them responsibly.

“However, I think I have been clear in outlining the scale of the problem and the devastation caused, which warrants consideration of all the ways we can manage the risk up to and including a ban on their sale.

“Between 2019 and 2020 alone, there were 240 accidental fires caused by barbecues in England and these were just the fires where the source was identified.”

She said many retailers are supportive of restrictions, with Coop stopping the sale of disposable barbecues in stores that are within a mile of a national park.

Her call was supported by Conservative MP for Keighley Robbie Moore, who said last week firefighters were called to Ilkley Moor as a result of an incident involving a disposable barbecue. He said it was the latest in a string of similar incidents on the moor in recent years.

He said Waitrose and Aldi have taken a lead on the issue by introducing a blanket ban on their sale.

Mr Moore said he would also support a ban on sky lanterns due to the harm they cause to animals.

“At a national level, there is most work the Government could do in terms of really exploring of banning both disposable barbecues and most definitely banning sky lanterns.”

Ms Prentis said: “I’d like to announce today that we are commissioning research into the role barbecues play in wildfires, specifically disposable barbecues and we will also this research to determine the role of other flammable items such as sky lanterns and portable stoves that have the potential to cause significant damage.

“Where there is evidence that disposable barbecues pose a significant local risk that warrants immediate action, then I would urge members to talk to their local authorities because there is existing legislation that can be used to restrict the use of disposable barbecues.”