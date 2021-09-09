Distressed dog rushed to vets with suspected heatstroke after 'being left in car for two hours' during heatwave

Police officers in Sheffield rescued a dog which was left in a car for two hours on one of the hottest days of the year.

As temperatures in Sheffield reached the high 20s yesterday during a mini heatwave, police officers were deployed to the city centre following reports of a distressed dog locked inside a car.

South Yorkshire Police said it was suggested that the dog was left in the car for two hours while its owner was at work.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSPCA officers were also called out and seized the dog once it was rescued.

It was then rushed to a vet for emergency treatment for suspected heatstroke.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Unfortunately, while we are all baking in the current heatwave, our officers had to attend to reports of a distressed dog, which had been locked in a car in Sheffield city centre while his owner was working nearby. It is suspected that the dog had been left for up to two hours.

“Luckily the dog was removed from the car, seized and handed to RSPCA officers, who arrived shortly after us.

“The dog has been rushed to an emergency vets who will be providing the appropriate care to the dog and treat him for suspected heat stroke.

“The owner will be dealt with by the RSPCA at a later date.

“Please don't be tempted to leave pets in a car, even for a short time in hot weather.”

A man working in a crane spotted the dog and raised the alarm.

Lee Hodson said: “It was my mate who works in one of the cranes nearby who told asked me to go and check on the dog because he'd noticed it been left there more than a hour.

"When I got to the car the back rear windows were open only two inch, and looking in the back of the car the poor dog was panting heavily. There was not even a bowl of water.”