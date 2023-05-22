Doctor, 28, who worked on Covid wards fined for being drunk and disorderly on night out in Yorkshire

A ‘caring and competent’ doctor who worked on Covid wards during the pandemic has appeared in court over his ‘aggressive’ behaviour on a drunken night out in York.

Dr Joseph Gardiner, 28, appeared at York Magistrates Court on May 22 and pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and resisting a police officer in the execution of their duty.

The senior house officer, of Winchester Avenue, Leicester, has since given up his hospital post and intends to practice as a locum following the incident outside a nightclub earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Leicester graduate, who was chairman of the Leicester Medics Rugby Club, caught the attention of North Yorkshire Police officers who were attending the bar over an unrelated incident. Described as ‘aggressive and intoxicated’, he was given a dispersal notice to leave the area, and despite calling an Uber, did not move away and was arrested before it expired.

The altercation took place on North Street in York

The Crown prosecutor said: “He engages with police, is disorderly and is attracting attention. When arrested, he is not allowing them to put the handcuffs on him, and a few officers had to assist. They then take him to the ground. He is of previous good character, there was no deliberate obstruction and no injury caused to the officers.”

Considerable mitigation was read out by Dr Gardiner’s defence solicitor, Harry Perkins, who said that his client’s father was himself a police officer and that he had wanted to study medicine from the age of 10, after his mother was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Mr Perkins said: “He is sorry for his conduct, He had ordered an Uber, but was foolish not to leave the scene or stop talking to the police. He has apologised to the PCs involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Dr Gardiner takes duty and public service very seriously. He worked on respiratory wards during Covid, and this is totally out of character for him. He is ashamed of it and the stress of the court case has been immense. There are implications for his career, as he may have to face a General Medical Council tribunal (over his fitness to practice).”

Over 20 character references in support of Dr Gardiner were provided to the bench. Summarising their contents, Mr Perkins added: “His foundation year as a doctor was during the Covid year, and he volunteered to work on the respiratory wards in difficult conditions, demonstrating positivity and professionalism. He is described as caring and competent, a dedicated doctor. He is a friend to many and a peacemaker. He has undertaken considerable charity work”

Mr Perkins added that Dr Gardiner had been diagnosed with ADHD due to his tendency towards ‘hyperactivity, impulsivity, risky decisions and not being able to keep a lid on his emotions’. He had also suffered from depression and anxiety brought on by the impact of Covid.