Doctor who drugged girlfriend and performed 'exorcisms' on her ordered to pay £50,000 to patient he covertly undressed

A former doctor jailed for voyeurism and injecting his partner with drugs during a series of exorcisms has been ordered to pay more than £50,000 to a patient he covertly recorded.
By Jess Glass, Press Association
Published 6th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST

A former doctor jailed for voyeurism and injecting his partner with drugs during a series of exorcisms has been ordered to pay more than £50,000 to a patient he covertly recorded.

Hossam Metwally was jailed for 14 and a half years in September 2021 after being convicted of endangering Kelly Wilson’s life, leaving her close to death with multiple organ failure at his home in Grimsby. He worked as an anaesthetist at the town’s Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital.

He made dozens of video recordings of himself administering fluids through a cannula to Ms Wilson while chanting as part of a “dangerous perversion” of the Islamic Ruqyah ritual, Sheffield Crown Court previously heard.

Prior to his sentencing, Metwally admitted unrelated counts of voyeurism against two female patients over taking pictures and moving footage of the women, without their knowledge and in a state of undress, when they attended for treatment.

One of these women, who cannot be named for legal reasons, brought a misuse of private information claim against him at the High Court in London earlier this year.

In a ruling on Friday, Mrs Justice Steyn said the woman was entitled to damages of £51,092, including money for her future psychological treatment.

The court was told Metwally would ask the woman to get changed into a medical gown before leaving the room but still recording her on hidden cameras.

She told the High Court she was “totally shocked by what has happened to me”, that she felt “violated and vulnerable” and said that her “trust in people has gone”.

In her judgment, Mrs Justice Steyn said: “The claimant was owed an obligation of trust.

“The defendant breached that obligation of trust by repeatedly, covertly videoing the claimant while she was getting undressed, taking images of her naked from the waist upwards, and while she was being treated.

“He obtained, retained and edited the footage for his own sexual gratification, continuing to do so years after the appointments.”

The judge continued that “as a direct consequence” of Metwally’s actions, the woman was suffering from PTSD, struggled to leave the house and had experienced a recurrence of her depression.

Metwally did not attend the hearing and was not represented.

In May last year, a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service panel concluded he should be erased from the medical register after it ruled his fitness to practise was impaired because of his convictions.